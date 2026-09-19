Drunk men attack family with knives, vandalize home in Medchal

Hyderabad: A family living near KLR Venture in Raghavendra Nagar, Medchal, was allegedly attacked by drunk men bearing knives over a parking issue.

The victim, Akber Khan, on a phone call with Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, said that he runs a plastic shop in the weekly market. After his son, Azhar Khan, was done with business for the day, he packed up all the materials and left for home in an auto.

On his way, he passed a hotel where some people had been drinking after reportedly attending a Ganesh procession. As Azhar passed through, they forced him to stop his auto, but he ignored them and parked his auto in front of his house.

The group then followed Azhar back to his house and started attacking him with knives. His father and brother-in-law were also injured when they tried to intervene.

Also Read Man dies after clash with Ganesh idol vendors in Hyderabad

Akber Khan’s claimed his house was also damaged in the fight. A video shows a torn-down door and other household items scattered across the floor. One person was seen with a cut on his back, while another person had blood on his face.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Medchal Police Station said that four people, including a minor, have been arrested for the attack and a case has been registered. The accused live in the same neighbourhood as the victims, police said.

Further details are awaited.