Drunk watchman seen sleeping with foot in rice at hostel in Telangana

Hyderabad: A drunk watchman deployed at a hostel in Telangana’s Sangareddy was on Wednesday, November 12 seen sleeping with his foot in rice prepared for students.

The incident occurred at a polytechnic college in the Ismailkhanpet area. The students, who arrived at the mess for lunch, were shocked to see the watchman sleeping with his feet inside the vessel containing the rice.

The college authorities and students tried to awaken the watchman, but in vain. Following the incident, the watchman was dismissed.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the watchman’s foot in the vessel.

