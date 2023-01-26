Drunkard son arrested for beating mother in Kerala

The incident occurred at Meenadom in Kottayam and its video went viral after it taken by the wife of the accused Kochumon, 48.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th January 2023 7:45 pm IST
Telangana: Two CPI Maoists arrested in Kothagudam
(Representative Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: A man in Kerala’s Kottayam district was on Thursday arrested for beating up his mother after getting intoxicated, police said.

The incident occurred at Meenadom in Kottayam and its video went viral after it taken by the wife of the accused Kochumon, 48.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Two arrested for plotting murder; weapon seized

Kochumon’s wife sent the video to the local village council member who, in turn, informed police. Kochumon, found drinking at the local bar, was arrested.

On numerous occasions, Kochumon’s neighbours warned him against lifting his hand on his aged mother, but in vain.

But his wife, unable to stand her husband’s behaviour, finally acted and to curb his misdeeds.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button