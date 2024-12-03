Dry cleaner in Hyderabad ordered to pay compensation for damaged shirt

Hyderabad: In a consumer dispute, a dry cleaner in Hyderabad was ordered to pay over Rs 16,000 as compensation to a customer for damaging a high-value cotton shirt during dry cleaning.

The ruling was delivered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – II, Hyderabad.

The incident

A customer, V Preethi Reddy, entrusted four outfits, including a pure cotton white shirt worth Rs 12,150, to a dry cleaner in Hyderabad, located in Himayat Nagar, on July 31, 2023. The dry cleaner had promised to deliver the items by August 19.

However, on the promised date, Preethi was informed of delays, and only two of the outfits were delivered on August 28. Later, she was informed that one of her outfits had been torn during the cleaning process. Despite repeated attempts to resolve the issue, the customer’s demand for a refund went unaddressed, prompting her to approach the consumer forum.

Defense of dry cleaner in Hyderabad

The dry cleaner claimed that all items were delivered in good condition by August 28 and that the customer had acknowledged receipt by handing over the original receipt.

They also cited their terms and conditions, which stated they were not liable for damage or fading during the cleaning process.

The forum ruled against the dry cleaner, stating that unilateral terms and conditions could not exempt them from liability.

The dry cleaner in Hyderabad was ordered to refund the value of the damaged shirt and pay additional compensation for the inconvenience caused to the customer.