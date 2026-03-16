Dry fruit prices spike in Hyderabad ahead of Eid 2026

Hyderabad: The dry fruit prices have surged in Hyderabad ahead of Eid celebrations in 2026 due to disruption in the supply chain caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Dry fruits such as walnuts, raisins, and pistachios have also been significantly affected by supply chain issues.

Hyderabad sees 20–30 pc rise in dry fruit prices ahead of Eid 2026

As per traders, the dry fruit prices rose by 20–30 percent in the city. Due to the surge in prices, sales are being affected.

The price of pista has risen from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,300 per kg, black kishmish from Rs 250 to Rs 450, green kishmish from Rs 550 to Rs 700, shah jeera from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200, and dry apricot from Rs 200 to Rs 350 per kg.

When is Eid?

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

Based on the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad and other parts of India will be celebrated either on March 20 or 21.

As only a few days are left for Eid 2026, the surge in dry fruit prices is going to impact the pockets of Hyderabad residents, as these are key ingredients for Sheerkhorma, a special dish made with milk, dates, and dried fruits on the festival.

Also Read Demand for handmade seviyah rises in Hyderabad for Eid 2026

Meanwhile, if the crescent moon is sighted on March 19, Eid will be celebrated on March 20; otherwise, it will be on March 21.

On March 19, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the moon sighting committee, will convene its monthly meeting to determine the date of Eid ul Fitr.