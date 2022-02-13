Dry, sunny weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh

Published: 13th February 2022
Srinagar: Weather remained dry and sunny in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the Met office forecast same weather conditions to continue during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, Srinagar recorded minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 6.3 and Gulmarg minus 7.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass registered minus 20.1, Leh minus 10.9 and Kargil minus 16.0 as the minimum.

Jammu city logged 7.5, Katra 7.7, Batote 2.0, Banihal minus 0.6 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the minimum temperature.

