DSP, driver injured in mishap during Telangana CM’s tour arrangements

Hyderabad: Mahbubnagar DSP Venkateshwarlu and his driver sustained minor injuries in a road accident that occurred while he was heading for chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s tour security arrangements.

The mishap reportedly occurred near Gangapur in Jadcherla mandal when a lorry collided with a police vehicle carrying the DSP.

Vehicle severely damaged

The impact left the official vehicle severely damaged. While the DSP escaped with minor injuries, his driver, a constable, suffered serious injuries.

Both were rushed to Jadcherla hospital, and the driver was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

MLA Anirudh Reddy visited Jadcherla hospital and enquired about the DSP’s health condition.

Police officials stated that the DSP is safe, while the driver continues to remain under specialised medical care in Hyderabad.