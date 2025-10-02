Telangana Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary here on Thursday.

They visited Bapu Ghat, a memorial of Gandhi on the banks of Musi river, and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

They also participated in an all-religion prayer on the occasion, an official release said.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi showed us that truth and non-violence are the strongest weapons. These very ideals inspired and strengthened the struggle for Telangana. His spirit of perseverance continues to guide us in our journey. May his philosophy forever illuminate our nation’s path of progress. Remembering the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary,” KTR said.

Mahatma Gandhi showed us that truth and non-violence are the strongest weapons.



These very ideals inspired and strengthened the struggle for Telangana. His spirit of perseverance continues to guide us in our journey.



“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I fondly remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who led the freedom movement along the path of non-violence and satyagraha, and instilled the spirit of freedom in the people of the country,” Ramchander Rao said on X.