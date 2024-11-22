‘DSP Siraj arrests Aussies’ Internet erupts with hilarious memes

Hyderabad: India’s first Test against Australia in Perth was a thrilling day for Mohammed Siraj. The Indian pacer shined with his fiery spells, taking two key wickets, including the prized dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne. His performance helped India put Australia on the back foot and showed why Siraj is such a valuable asset to the team.

But Siraj’s story isn’t just about cricket. Born in Hyderabad, Siraj started his journey playing street cricket with a tennis ball. Through sheer hard work and passion, he made it to the Indian cricket team. His contributions to the sport recently earned him the title of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Telangana government. This honor celebrates his achievements and inspires young players across the country.

Fans didn’t just stop at celebrating Siraj’s success. The internet quickly turned his new role into a meme fest. Social media is buzzing with hilarious posts about DSP Siraj arresting batsmen with his deliveries or issuing warrants for wickets. These memes blend his police title with his aggressive bowling style, and cricket fans can’t get enough of them.

During the match, Siraj even had a heated exchange with Labuschagne, adding to his tough cop image. He backed it up by sending the Australian batter back to the pavilion. Fans loved it, with some joking, “Never mess with a DSP.”

