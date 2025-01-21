DSP Siraj to Lt. Colonel Dhoni: 10 Cricketers with dual careers

Mumbai: In India, cricket is more than just a game—it’s a way of life. Cricketers are not just sports stars; they are role models and national heroes. While their performances on the field inspire millions, some players have also taken up important roles in government services. Here’s a look at Indian cricketers who have balanced cricket with other careers.

1. MS Dhoni, Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army

MS Dhoni, one of India’s most successful captains, is not only a cricketing legend but also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He was given this honorary rank in 2011 for his contributions to Indian cricket. Dhoni even completed military training with the Parachute Regiment.

2. Sachin Tendulkar, Group Captain in the Indian Air Force

Sachin Tendulkar, often called the “God of Cricket,” was honored with the title of Group Captain by the Indian Air Force in 2010. This title was a recognition of his immense contribution to Indian sports.

3. KL Rahul, Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India

KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, also works as an Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India. He got the job through the sports quota and has even been part of RBI campaigns to spread awareness about scams.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal, Income Tax Officer

Yuzvendra Chahal, a skilled spinner, also serves as an Income Tax Officer in Haryana. Alongside his cricket career, he contributes to public service in this role.

5. Mohammed Siraj, DSP in Telangana Police

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, known for his outstanding bowling performances, was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana. His government role was announced after his excellent performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

6. Joginder Sharma, DSP in Haryana Police

Joginder Sharma, famous for his match-winning last over in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, now works as a DSP in Haryana. He moved into this role after retiring from cricket.

7. Kapil Dev, Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army

Kapil Dev, India’s first World Cup-winning captain, was honored with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Territorial Army in 2008.

8. Umesh Yadav, Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav works as an Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India in Nagpur. He took on this role while continuing his cricket career.

9. Deepti Sharma, DSP in Uttar Pradesh Police

Indian women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh. Her all-rounder skills on the field and dedication off the field make her an inspiration.

10. Harbhajan Singh, DSP in Punjab Police

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran off-spinner, holds the position of DSP in Punjab. He has contributed to cricket and continues to serve his home state.

These cricketers not only excel on the cricket field but also serve the nation in different ways. Their dedication and hard work are a source of pride and inspiration for everyone in the country.