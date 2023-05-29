DU rejigs UG admission norms for ECA, sports supernumerary seats

New Delhi: Delhi University has rejigged the norms for undergraduate admission under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota as the two categories will be given 2.5 per cent supernumerary seats each, a varsity official said on Monday.

Supernumerary seats are those that are over and above the intake approved by an authority.

The number of seats under the two categories will now be calculated programme-wise, not college-wise as it was done earlier, the official said.

A motion in this regard was passed in the DU’s Academic Council meeting last week. The final call will be taken by the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the university.

Until now, it was the discretion of the colleges to decide the number of ECA or sports category admissions with a ceiling cap of 5 per cent of total intake capacity. Representation of at least 1 per cent under each category was also mandatory.

DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said he believed the new norms will bring “parity”.

“The ceiling is 5 per cent of the total intake capacity of the college in total for ECA and sports together. An equal weightage of 2.5 per cent each will be given to sports and ECA. Until now, it was upon colleges to decide how much weightage they wish to give ECA or sports varying from 1 to 4 per cent,” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

“This will bring parity. The number of seats under both categories was calculated college-wise but now will be done programme-wise,” Gandhi said.

The number of supernumerary seats will not be impacted by the changes, he added.

Candidates must appear in CUET (UG) – 2023 to avail the supernumerary quota under the two categories.

For admissions under them, a weightage of 25 per cent will be given to CUET score and 75 per cent to certificates, trials and performances.