Dubai: 17-year-old Indian expat student scores 99.72 percentile in JEE main 2022

Abu Dhabi: A 17-year-old Dubai-based Indian student Aryan Muralitharan has performed exceptionally well by scoring 99.72 percentile in the IIT-JEE Mains entrance test.

Indian ex-pat student Aryan Muralitharan, a Millennium School in Dubai, said he is hopeful of getting a place in the college of his choice.

Aryan expressed his desire to study computer science, he happily mentioned that he hoped that the marks he had obtained would give him an opportunity to explore his desired course at a National Institute of Technology (NIT).

“Right now I am focusing on preparing for the JEE Advanced. If I am able to get a good rank, I would love to study at the IIT Chennai. My plan B is NIT Surathkal,” Aryan told Khaleej Times.

JEE main 2022

The result was announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, July 11. JEE exams are conducted in two parts- JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. This year 8,70,000 students appeared for the exam.

The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.

A total number of 558 Observers, 424 City-Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators, 369 Deputy/Independent Observers, and 02 National Coordinators were deployed at the Examination Centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).