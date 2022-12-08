Dubai: 46-year-old Kerala man wins over Rs 8 cr in DDF draw

Abu Dhabi: A 46-year-old Dubai based Indian expatriate from Kerala won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,23,89,250) on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner of the draw, Jaya Krishnan became the lucky million dollar winner after his ticket 1094 was picked up from Millionaire Series 407 which he purchased on November 8 at the airport on his way to London with his wife.

Jaya Krishnan, works as an operations manager for IntegralTech Networks LLC in Deira. He has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for the past 10 years now.

“Winning now was a surreal experience. Dubai Duty Free has been changing many people’s lives, and I’m very grateful to be one of them,” Krishnan told DDF.

Krishnan is the 200th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.