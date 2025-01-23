Dubai-Abu Dhabi in 30 minutes: Etihad Rail announces new high-speed train

In a landmark development, Etihad Rail announced on Thursday, January 23, a high-speed passenger train service connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The service will reduce travel time between the two emirates to just 30 minutes, with trains reaching speeds of up to 350 km/h.

Revealed by the Dubai Media Office (DMO) and Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) on X, the announcement was made during an official ceremony held by Etihad Rail at Al Faya Depot.

The high-speed rail route will traverse key strategic destinations and tourist attractions, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers and visitors.

This initiative is expected to drive significant socioeconomic and tourism development across the UAE, enhance the country’s global standing through sustainable transport, and contribute to economic growth.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, I witnessed alongside my brother Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the historic launch of the high-speed train project…

The high-speed train is expected to contribute Dirham 145 billion to the UAE’s GDP over the next five decades.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the project on X, expressing gratitude to the Etihad Rail team under the leadership of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“These initiatives will drive progress, shorten distances, save time, and pave the way for a brighter, more connected future,” he added.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, I witnessed alongside my brother Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the historic launch of the high-speed train project linking Abu Dhabi…

The development process is currently underway, with tenders for contracts and network designs already approved.

UAE’s first passenger rail fleet unveiled

In conjunction with the high-speed rail announcement, the UAE introduced its first passenger train fleet. Operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h, the fleet will connect major cities and regional routes, complementing the high-speed service.

The ceremony also marked the launch of the first four passenger rail stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. These stations will integrate seamlessly with existing metro and bus networks, creating a comprehensive public transport system.

This ambitious rail project underscores the UAE’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and enhancing quality of life through efficient transport solutions.