Dubai Airport expects 3.3 million passengers in 13 days

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, on Wednesday, August 16, issued a travel alert for passengers travelling in the exceptionally busiest season as UAE residents return from their summer vacations.

Dubai Airports is expecting nearly 3.3 million passengers during the next 13 days, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Also Read When does the new school term start in Dubai? Know date here

As many as 258,000 passengers are expected to pass daily through its terminals.

Tips for arriving passengers to avoid hassle

Passengers between the ages of 4 and 12 can use designated passport control counters to independently stamp their passports upon arrival at Terminals 1, 2 and 3

For those traveling with their families, passengers over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

The road through the airport can be congested during peak times. If possible, use the Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3

Those picking up guests must use DXB’s designated parking services. Access to the terminals 1 and 3 arrivals forecourts is restricted to public transportation and other authorized airport vehicles only.

.@DXB, the world’s biggest international airport, is getting ready to welcome 3.3 million travelers over the next 13-day period.https://t.co/llnLIYDaD6 pic.twitter.com/oQAu9NZfyv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 16, 2023

Moreover, DXB once again retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport in August, according to a monthly analyzer of the world’s busiest airports from aviation analytics group OAG.

With 4.96 million seats, DXB has 20 percent more international capacity than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR), with 4.13 million seats.