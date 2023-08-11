When does the new school term start in Dubai? Know date here

Abu Dhabi: While there are still a few weeks left in summer vacation, parents with children in school are wrapping up the holidays as they prepare for the new academic term.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that the private schools will welcome students for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday, August 28.

KHDA has released important dates for the upcoming year, which are mandated for all private schools in Dubai for a standardised academic calendar.

For those private schools in Dubai that kick off their academic year

August 28: Start of academic year

December 11: Winter break

January 2: Classes resume after winter holidays

March 25: Spring break

April 15: Classes resume after the Spring break

Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024

Schools starting their academic year in April

Start of academic year: April 3, 2023

Start of summer break: July 3, 2023

Students returning after the summer break: August 28, 2023

Winter break: December 11, 2023

Reopening of classes following the winter break: January 02, 2024