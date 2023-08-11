When does the new school term start in Dubai? Know date here

Abu Dhabi: While there are still a few weeks left in summer vacation, parents with children in school are wrapping up the holidays as they prepare for the new academic term.
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that the private schools will welcome students for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday, August 28.
KHDA has released important dates for the upcoming year, which are mandated for all private schools in Dubai for a standardised academic calendar.
Important dates
For those private schools in Dubai that kick off their academic year
- August 28: Start of academic year
- December 11: Winter break
- January 2: Classes resume after winter holidays
- March 25: Spring break
- April 15: Classes resume after the Spring break
- Academic year not to end before June 28, 2024
Schools starting their academic year in April
- Start of academic year: April 3, 2023
- Start of summer break: July 3, 2023
- Students returning after the summer break: August 28, 2023
- Winter break: December 11, 2023
- Reopening of classes following the winter break: January 02, 2024
- End of the academic year: March 1 – 31, 2024