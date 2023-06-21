Dubai Airport to witness huge footfall amid Eid-Al-Adha holiday

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to remain busy in the upcoming week as the summer school break coincides with the six-day-long Eid-ul-Adha holiday in UAE.

According to the airport authorities, DXB, which is one of the world’s busiest airports, is expecting an estimated 3.5 million flyers between June 20 and July 3, with average daily traffic reaching up to 252,000.

It is anticipated that on June 24, the airport will be “exceptionally busy,” with nearly 100,000 passengers departing from DXB. The arrivals after Eid-ul-Adha will be even busier. On July 2, the daily traffic is forecasted to surpass a record-breaking 305,000 passengers.

Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice-president of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, “Teams across DXB, representing terminal operations, guest experience, control authorities, Dubai Police, airline operators, ground handling, baggage operations, car parks, and multiple commercial and service partners are working in perfect sync to maintain the high quality of service that international travellers have come to expect of Dubai.”

من المتوقع أن يشهد مطار #دبي الدولي (DXB)، ارتفاعاً كبيراً في أعداد المسافرين خلال الأسابيع القادمة، تزامناً مع عطلة عيد الأضحى المبارك وإجازة المدارس، حيث يتوقع أن يستقبل المطار نحو 3,5 مليون مسافر خلال الفترة من 20 يونيو وحتى 3 يوليو، بمتوسط يومي يصل إلى 252 ألف مسافر. pic.twitter.com/vnDljLD39r — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 20, 2023

Dubai Airports issued instructions for passengers to beat the holiday rush

Passengers flying Emirates can use the airline’s home, early and self-service check-in facilities. Use online check-in wherever available to save time.

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirates’ early and self-service check-in facilities.

Passengers travelling by flydubai are advised to reach the airport at least four hours before the departure time of their flight.

Passengers flying all other airlines should reach DXB no earlier than 3 hours before the scheduled departure time of their flights.

Weighing luggage at home, assembling documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save time at the airport.

Use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Metro operating times are extended during the Eid holidays.

Spare batteries and power banks are prohibited to be carried in checked-in luggage. Passengers must properly pack batteries and power banks and carry them in their hand luggage only.