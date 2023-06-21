UAE: Ahead of Eid Al Adha holidays, airfares rise 300%

Abu Dhabi: As United Arab Emirates (UAE) gears up for a six-day long break for Eid Al Adha, last-minute planners face exorbitant flight ticket costs.

Many residents who were in hopes to visit their families during the festive season have cancelled their trips.

According to a spot check conducted by Khaleej Times, airfares have increased by an average of 70 to 300 percent compared to non-festive periods.

Travellers have been advised by experts to be adaptable with their travel dates and to look into affordable destinations.

According to a travel agent travellers are advised to remain informed about changes in fares and look for alternative travel options as the holiday season nears.

Here is a list of price comparisons of some of the popular destinations

source; Khaleej Times

Notably, the public sector will get holidays from Dhul-Hijjah 9 to 12 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijrah”). This corresponds with June 27 to June 30.

Arafat Day is expected to fall on June 27 and Eid is expected to fall on the following day ie June 28. This break is likely to be from June 27 to June 30. And with the Eid holidays coinciding with a weekend in the UAE, residents can expect up to six days of leave.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah, the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail.

Eid Al Adha, the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah