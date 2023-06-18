Dubai announces Eid Al Adha raffle to win cash prizes

22 lucky shoppers will be selected in draws during the last three days of Eid.

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has announced a campaign for the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, which offers shoppers the chance to win cash prizes worth Dirham 200,000 (Rs 44,60,308).

The DSMG, a non-profitable, umbrella organisation of malls, said that the ‘Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign’ will take place from June 15 to the second day of Eid.

To participate, shoppers need to spend Dirham 200 (Rs 4,460) at any of the participating malls.

22 lucky shoppers will be selected in draws during the last three days of Eid.

  • Six prizes of Dirham 15,000 (Rs 3,34,523)
  • Six prizes of Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,23,015)
  • Ten prizes of Dirham 5,000 (Rs 1,11,507).

Chairman of DSMG, Majid Al Ghurair, said, “We are thrilled to bring the electrifying Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign to shoppers across Dubai. We invite everyone to join us and embrace the excitement as dreams come true and memories are made.”

