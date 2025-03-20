Dubai announces Eid Al Fitr 2025 holidays

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has officially announced the Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH – 2025 holiday schedule for public sector employees.

According to the announcement on Thursday, March 20, all government entities, departments, and institutions in Dubai will observe a holiday from Shawwal 1, 1446 AH, to Shawwal 3, 1446 AH. Official work will resume on Shawwal 4, 1446 AH.

The circular also states that if Ramzan lasts for 30 days, then the 30th day of Ramzan will be included in the Eid holidays, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

However, employees working on shifts, those managing public facilities, or those providing essential public services are exempt from this holiday schedule. Their respective departments will determine their working hours based on operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted services.

On Monday, March 17, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced a similar holiday schedule for the federal government.

In the UAE, the moon sighting will take place on March 29, as Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days. Eid Al-Fitr is celebrated on Shawwal 1, marking the end of Ramzan.