Dubai plans new First Al Khail Street corridor to cut traffic

Dubai: Dubai is set to develop a new transport corridor under the First Al Khail Street Development Plan, featuring a 15-kilometre elevated roadway that will run parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion for around 2.6 million residents.

The plan forms part of a Dirham 18 billion package of strategic initiatives approved during a meeting of the Executive Council on Wednesday, July 1. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the decisions in a post on X after chairing the meeting.

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New transport corridor

The First Al Khail Street Development Plan will establish a strategic route parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road, helping ease traffic pressure while supporting Dubai’s continued urban expansion. The elevated roadway is expected to improve mobility for millions of residents and commuters.

Culture and trade initiatives

The Executive Council also approved the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, comprising 40 strategic initiatives to strengthen the emirate’s cultural and creative sectors.

It also endorsed the Dubai Customs Strategy to enhance customs services and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global trade hub.

During a meeting of The Executive Council, we approved a set of major initiatives and projects worth AED18 billion. These include the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, comprising 40 strategic initiatives; and the Dubai Customs Strategy aimed at further strengthening Dubai's position… pic.twitter.com/Zt0sbqO0k6 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 1, 2026

Population and investment measures

Among the key approvals was ‘Dubai Population Now’, a real-time population census and growth monitoring initiative that will provide live demographic data to support government planning after Dubai’s population exceeded 4.58 million at the end of 2025.

The council also adopted the Emirati Talents Strategy in Private Education, which aims to create 3,000 employment opportunities for Emirati citizens by 2033.

In addition, the Executive Council approved the Dubai Investor Register, a unified platform bringing together individual and institutional investors across the emirate, including its free zones.

The meeting also endorsed a new visual identity for Dubai’s address system and approved the establishment of the Global Centre for Technology and Innovation in Islamic Finance.