Dubai: Ban on single-use plastic products comes into force

Dubai: A ban on the single-use of plastic products in Dubai came into effect on Wednesday, January 1.

The new ban will be applicable on styrofoam containers and cups, as well as plastic stirrers, straws, table covers and cotton buds with plastic stems.

The emirate halted the use of single-use bags in June 2024 and plans to enhance its eco-friendly approach over the next two years.

The final phase of a scheme, set to begin in January 2026, will prohibit single-use plastic cups, lids, cutlery, food containers, and plates.

The move aims to encourage the private sector to use recycled products, in line with circular economy practices that promote sustainable recycling in local markets.

Fines

Non-compliance with Dubai’s rules governing the use of single-use products will result in the following penalties: a Dirham 200 cash penalty.

The penalty for repeated offenses within one year of the previous offense, not exceeding Dirham 2000, doubles.

Violators can challenge decisions made against them by submitting written grievances to the Director-General of the government department responsible for licensing economic activities in the emirate.

Grievances must be submitted within ten days of notification, and a committee formed by the Director-General will resolve the complaint, which is final and annuls any contradicting decisions.