Dubai-based Indian businessman Vasu Shroff passes away

Dubai: Vasu Shroff, a renowned Dubai-based Indian businessman and Chairman of the Regal Group, passed away on Sunday morning, April 26. He was 85.

According to reports, Shroff died of natural causes at his residence at around 8am.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, April 27, at approximately 4:30 pm at New Sonapur Cemetery.

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Media reports said the family has requested privacy during this time and noted that only men will attend the cremation.

Tributes poured in on social media following news of his death. Community members described him as an “icon of the Indian diaspora in Dubai”, while others hailed him as a pillar of society whose contributions made generations proud.

In a Instagram post, Regal Fabrics said Shroff’s vision, humility and unwavering dedication would continue to inspire future generations.

Who was Vasu Shroff?

Shroff was regarded as one of the pioneering Indian businessmen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He arrived in Dubai in 1960 at the age of 19 and began with a single trading store before expanding Regal Traders into a leading textile business with 12 branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Under his leadership, the Regal Group diversified into technology, real estate, manufacturing and investment sectors, growing into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate across the GCC region.

Widely known as Dubai’s “textile king”, Shroff was also recognised for his philanthropic work, supporting projects in education, healthcare and community development. He was additionally pursuing an ambitious initiative to build 101 temples worldwide.