Dubai-based Indian expats win Rs 8 crore, BMW car in DDF draw

A 49-year-old Indian expat in Dubai has hit the jackpot after buying Dubai Duty-Free raffle tickets for 27 years. The man named Mohamed Mohamedbatcha bagged one million USD (Rs 8,33,61,400) in the latest Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, June 12, Khaleej Times reported.

A father of two, Mohamedbatcha works as a senior officer at a bank and has been living in the emirate for 20 years now. He had been purchasing Dubai Duty-Free raffle tickets for nearly three decades.

He had bought his winning ticket online on June 5.

Pertinently, Mohamedbatcha is the 231st Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999. Along with him, a South Korean citizen Ye Shin-kyu won 1 million USD.

Other winners

The Finest Surprise Draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes, following the Millennium Millionaire draw.

In the draw, a 44-year-old Indian expat named Mathias Fernandes, won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car. Fernandes is a second-time car winner. Earlier in 2009, the father of two who works in an architectural firm had won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe car.

Another Indian expat named Devesh Mukesh Dave won the Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Time Attack) motorbike.

A Pakistani national Naveed Akhtar based in the UAE won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike.

Watch video here

About the Dubai Duty-free draw

The draw is a raffle held by Dubai Duty-Free, a major retail operator at Dubai International Airport. Also, it is a part of the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire promotion, which aims to distribute prizes worth millions among participants.