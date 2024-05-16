Video: Dubai-based Indian woman wins Rs 8 crore in DDF draw

A 42-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate woman won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,34,84,600) on Thursday, May 16, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Payal, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 461 with ticket number 3337, which she purchased online on Friday, May 3.

Payal, who hails from Punjab, India, has been living in Dubai from the past 12 years. She has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion regularly, purchasing tickets with her husband’s and children’s names on them during her travels.

Also Read IndiGo launches daily flight from Abu Dhabi to new Indian cities

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for fulfilling my dream of winning your promotion. This will go a long way,” Payal told DDF organizers.

With the winning amount, she plans to secure her children’s futures, support her brother in Australia, and engage in charity work in Punjab.

She is the 229th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Watch the video here

Besides Payal, a 48-year-old British national based in London, Nasrin S, also won one million dollars on Thursday in the series 460 draw with ticket number 3184 she purchased on April 4 on her way to Bahrain.

“I never thought that I’m going to win, as I didn’t even tell anyone that I bought a ticket,” Nasrin said.