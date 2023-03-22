Dubai: Big Bad Wolf, world’s biggest book fair set to return on March 31

Abu Dhabi: The ‘Big Bad Wolf’ book fair, which is the largest of its kind in the world, is returning to Dubai from March 31 for 10 days.

“The ‘Big Bad Wolf’ exhibition, which includes the largest market for book discounts in the world, as it takes place from March 31 to April 9 and displays more than a million books,” the Dubai Media Office (DMO) tweeted.

The Big Bad Wolf book fair will run from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 9 at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, visitors can expect to find over a million books on sale with prices starting at 2 Dirhams (Rs 44) and discounts of up to 90 per cent.

مدينة #دبي للاستديوهات تستضيف معرض "بيغ باد وولف"، الذي يضم أكبر سوق لتخفيضات الكتب في العالم، حيث يقام ابتداء من 31 مارس الجاري ويستمر حتى 9 أبريل المقبل ويعرض أكثر من مليون كتاب. pic.twitter.com/HpffKjqGUT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 20, 2023

This year’s sale will be “bigger and better” offering bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, self-help, picture books, cookbooks, and more to all age groups.

The Big Bad Wolf, which will host its fourth chapter in Dubai, was first presented by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng in 2006 in Kuala Lumpur to help improve Malaysia’s literacy rate.