Dubai builds 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai announced on Sunday, February 16, the completion of 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders across key locations in the emirate.
The rest areas have been designed to minimize sun exposure while ensuring effective insulation without obstructing visibility.
Each facility includes an air-conditioned seating space that can accommodate up to 10 riders, depending on the location, along with designated motorcycle parking nearby.
This initiative is part of RTA’s broader efforts to enhance road safety, improve quality of life, and provide essential services for delivery riders as they wait for new orders. It also aims to reduce the risk of road accidents and encourage compliance with traffic regulations.
The locations of these rest areas were determined based on demand for delivery services, using data analysis and coordination with delivery companies.
They have been set up in the following areas:
- Hessa Street
- Barsha Heights
- Al Barsha
- Al Karama
- Riggat Al Buteen
- Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3)
- Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road)
- The Greens
- Dubai World Trade Centre
- Al Rashidiya
- Al Satwa
- Nad Al Hamar
- Al Nahda
- Oud Metha
- Arabian Ranches
- International City
- Business Bay
- Dubai Marina
- Al Jaddaf
- Mirdif
- Last Exit Al Khawaneej
- Dubai Motor City
- Al Garhoud.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said,
“The implementation of these rest areas underscores RTA’s commitment to providing a safe and comfortable environment for delivery riders, particularly amid the rapid growth of the sector in recent years.”
As of June, Dubai was home to 2,535 companies offering motorcycle delivery services, with a total fleet of 46,600 delivery bikes.
This initiative aligns with Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims for zero road fatalities and reinforces the emirate’s position as a global leader in road safety.