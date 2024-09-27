Dubai businessman buys USD 50M island for wife to feel safe wearing bikini

A Dubai-based housewife Soudi Al Nadak has gained significant attention after she revealed on social media that her husband, millionaire Jamal Al Nadak, bought her a private island for about 50 million dollars (Rs 418 crore).

According to the reports, this extravagant gift has been given to her so that she can comfortably wear a bikini without having privacy concerns. Soudi and Jamal met while studying in Dubai and have been married for three years.

In the Instagram video that has gone viral, amassing millions of views, Soudi, 26, talked about her opulent lifestyle which reflected in her video of the chartered flight to the island, featuring stunning visuals of the natural beauty including scenic views of the island, palm trees, and a private living space carved out of rock.

However, Soudi did not reveal the island’s exact location to the public. She added that her husband Jamal purchased the island, which is a part of Asia, for Dollars 50 million “Because of privacy issues we have not disclosed the exact location of the site,” said Soudi.

Earlier this year, the UK-born influencer faced criticism for what many call “showing off” on social media. Her photographs and forecasts are filled with beautiful foreign trips, exquisite dinners, shopping in luxurious stores, and other occasional snapshots of her luxurious existence.