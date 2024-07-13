Dubai businessmen launch low-cost airline to Kerala for Indian expats

In a significant development that is set to revolutionize the air travel of Indian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), two Dubai-based businessmen have launched a new low-cost airline called Air Kerala. The airline has recently received its initial no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Ministry of India.

According to entrepreneurs Ayub Kallada and Afi Ahmed, Air Kerala aims to provide affordable flights for Indian expats travelling to their home state, Kerala which is located in the southern part of India.

The airline, which is registered under Zett Fly Aviation Private Limited, has been granted permission to operate scheduled commuter air transport services for the next three years.

“This is the result of years of hard work. My partners and I have been working tirelessly to make this a reality. Several people questioned us and dismissed it, saying it would never become a reality. We still have a long way to go but the NOC is a big step for us,” Afi Ahmed was quoted by Khaleej Times.

Pertinently, Afi Ahmed who is the founder of Smart Travels, purchased the airkerala.com domain for Dirhams 1 million in 2023 to revive hopes for the long-awaited project, which was first proposed by the Kerala government in 2005.

With the NOC in hand, the airline will do months of groundwork before it launches its flights. The airline is now focused on acquiring aircraft and meeting regulatory requirements to obtain its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

According to the businessmen, the airline will soon begin its procedure for acquiring aircraft. The initial plan is to start operations with three ATR 72-600 aircraft, with options for both leasing and direct purchase from manufacturers.

“We are currently exploring options in both the leasing market and direct procurement from manufacturers to ensure we have the best possible fleet for our operations,” Afi Ahmed said.

Once the fleet grows to 20 aircraft, Air Kerala plans to expand to international routes, with Dubai being one of its first international destinations. “Our goal is to provide affordable travel for expats,” added Afi Ahmed.

“We plan to connect Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with Tier 1 and metro airports. This will help improve accessibility and convenience for travellers across these regions. Our goal is to provide affordable travel for expats,” added Afi Ahmed.