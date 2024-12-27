Dubai busts 2 major money laundering networks worth Rs 1493 cr

Dubai authorities have successfully foiled two major international crime networks involved in money-laundering operations worth Dirham 641 million (Rs 14,93,11,27,090).

First operation

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred an Emirati national, 21 British nationals, two Americans, a Czech national, and two companies owned by the Emirati national to the Criminal Court of First Instance at Dubai Courts.

The accused face charges of laundering Dirham 461 million (Rs 10,73,82,98,890), forging official documents, and using falsified documents to conceal the illegal origins of the funds, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Investigations

Investigations revealed that the network smuggled funds from the United Kingdom (UK) to United Arab Emirates (UAE) using local companies as fronts, disguised by forged documents and bypassing customs inspections.

Second operation

In another operation, the Dubai Economic Security Centre and Public Funds Prosecution have successfully disrupted an international organized crime network, worth Dirham 180 million (Rs 4,19,24,19,600), involved in money laundering operations using cryptocurrencies.

The network involved 30 individuals and three companies operating in the UK and Dubai.

Two Indian nationals and one British national are accused of orchestrating a scheme involving proceeds from illegal activities like drug trafficking, fraud, and tax evasion in the UK.

The accused were apprehended after a thorough investigation, which resulted in the freezing of bank accounts used in the illicit activities.

Dubai Attorney General Essam Issa Al Humaidan praised the Public Prosecution and law enforcement for successful investigations into international money laundering networks, highlighting their importance in tackling financial crimes, protecting the economy, and enhancing financial stability.