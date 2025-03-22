Dubai cops arrest gang offering fake Haj, Umrah visas

Dubai Police have arrested a gang that used social media to promote fraudulent Haj and Umrah visa services, deceiving victims with low prices and easy bank transfers.

Posing as authorised agents, the gang claimed to offer swift visa approvals, convincing individuals to transfer money before vanishing with the funds. Once payments were made, victims were blocked and left stranded.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, March 22, the authorities have issued a strong warning to the public, stressing the importance of obtaining pilgrimage visas only through licensed and authorised agencies within the United Arab Emirates (UAE.

They urged everyone to be cautious of social media ads that offer unusually low prices for these services.

Dubai Police reiterated their commitment to tackling all forms of fraud, especially scams that prey on people’s religious devotion during sensitive times. The gang deceived victims with promises of quick visa approval, only to vanish after securing payment.

ŘPolice have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious ads or activities through official channels, including the e-crime platform www.ecrime.ae, to help prevent further scams.