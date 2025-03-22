Saudi Arabia: Only one Umrah allowed in last 10 days of Ramzan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that visitors will only be allowed to perform one Umrah during the last ten days of Ramzan. This decision aims to reduce congestion.

In an infographic shared on X, the ministry advised pilgrims to secure their Umrah permits in advance and stick to their assigned times to help manage the flow of worshippers at the Grand Mosque.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Umrah pilgrims increase by 31 pc in Q4 2024

During the #Last_Ten_Nights, blessings multiply and the crowds at the #Haram grow—making it even more important to follow the rules and guidelines that help ease congestion.#Makkah_And_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You#Ease_And_Tranquility pic.twitter.com/psIFZwgKDd — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) March 20, 2025

Pilgrims can obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app. The ministry reminded visitors to check the date and time of their permit carefully, as changes are not possible. If alterations are necessary, pilgrims must cancel the current permit and apply for a new one.

Those trying to secure a second Umrah permit will receive a message stating: “The permit issuance fails. To ensure everyone has a chance to perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage cannot be repeated in the last 10 days of Ramzan.”

The ministry urged pilgrims to follow all guidelines to ensure safety and a peaceful pilgrimage experience.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces Rawdah visiting hours for last 10 days of Ramzan

Additionally, the ministry encouraged pilgrims to spread their worship across different mosques in Makkah, rather than focusing all their devotion on the Grand Mosque. This will help distribute worshippers throughout the city and improve safety for all.

Public transportation is highly recommended to reduce traffic congestion, and pilgrims are encouraged to avoid overcrowding passageways and stairwells, ensuring free movement for all worshippers.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from Haj, which is an obligatory pilgrimage that takes place once a year.