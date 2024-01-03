Dubai cops return over Rs 17 lakh cash to tourist within 30 min of losing it

The tourist reclaimed his money pouch and expressed gratitude to the Dubai Police for their prompt response, demonstrating their commitment to "security and safety."

Dubai Police return over Rs 17 lakh to tourist within 30 minutes
Photo: Dubai Police/X

The Dubai Police returned 76,000 dirhams (Rs 17,24,045) to an Arab tourist who had left money in a taxi after New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The authority received a report at 2 am on Monday, January 1, from a tourist, who stated that he had accidentally left a bag in a taxi containing 14,000 dirhams (Rs 3,17,553) and 17,000 dollars (Rs 14,16,253).

The police promptly retrieved the bag and returned the money to the tourist within 30 minutes.

Brig Khalfan Obaid, Tourism Police Department director, stated that the team completed comprehensive measures within half an hour, fully prepared to handle all reports during New Year’s Eve festivities.

He commended the taxi driver for his prompt response to the officers’ call and for promptly returning the money.

The tourist reclaimed his money pouch and expressed gratitude to the Dubai Police for their prompt response, demonstrating their commitment to “security and safety.”

