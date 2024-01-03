Decades-old Hindu temple in Dubai shifted to new location

Dubai: A 65-year-old Shiva temple in Bur Dubai has closed its door to worshippers to relocate its services to a new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali, starting from Wednesday, January 3.

The relocation is due to space congestion and not being able to accommodate more worshippers.

On December 7, the temple management posted notices at the temple premises stating that, “This is to inform all our devotees with effect from Wednesday, January 03, 2024. This temple will be shifted to our new Hindu temple, Jebel Ali.”

New Hindu temple in Jebel Ali

The doors of the new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali were opened to worshippers in Dubai on October 5, 2022, the day of the Dussehra festival.

It built at a cost of about 60 million dirham (Rs 1,36,06,05,850).

The temple, a blend of Indian and Arabic architectural styles, conveys a profound message of tolerance, peace, and harmony.

The temple has 16 deities, including Lord Ayyappan and Lord Guruvayoorappan.

It also features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires and striking lattice screens.

The temple construction has utilized over 900 tonnes of steel, 6,000 cubic meters of concrete, and 1,500 square meter of marble.

The prayer hall, banquet hall, and multipurpose hall can accommodate 1,500, 750, and 200 people, respectively, covering 5,000 square feet.

This is the second of two new Hindu temples in the country – the other being the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, slated to inaugurate on February 14, 2024.

For visiting the temple, online booking can be made on the temple’s official website.