Shiva temple in Bur Dubai is closing in January 2024

Dubai: A 65-year-old Shiva temple and the Gurudwara in the Sindhi Guru Darbar temple complex in Bur Dubai are set to close their doors in January 2024. Worshippers are now required to visit the new Hindu Temple, which opened in Jebel Ali in October 2022.

Notices have been posted at the Shiva temple premises stating that the temple will be shifting to Jebel Ali.

“This is to inform all our devotees with effect from Wednesday, January 03, 2024. This temple will be shifted to our new Hindu temple, Jebel Ali,” a temple management notice reads.

According to sources, the relocation is due to space congestion and not being able to accommodate more worshippers.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hyderabadi expat Metta Ramesh Chandra said, “Shiva Temple, Bur Dubai, used to be in the centre of the city, where expats used to turn up in huge numbers from all over India (North, South, North, and North West), even from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It used to be a meeting point for all devotees, where they went shopping and enjoyed food after Darshan. Due to the crowded Bhajan ceremonies every Thursday, the weekend was shifted to Saturday at the Sindhi ceremonial hall. Massive crowds used to gather cueing up from midnight itself for Shivdarshan; the same goes for Krishna Ashtami. They were small shops selling pooja items, and some Iranians set up their shops in the nearby vicinity.”

“Our profound memories date from 1996, when we made it a ritual to attend the pooja every Thursday at Shiv Mandir, following up with Bhajans at Gurudwara, until 2010. I will miss all the sweet memories,” he added.

In one of the circulated messages on WhatsApp, a Dubai resident expresses nostalgia, which reads, “I will miss the narrow lanes of this famous landmark and the lanes I spent my childhood days in. I will miss the large crowd on the auspicious days of Maha Shivratri and other festivals. The flower shops and other shops selling Pooja items won’t be the same.”

“Will miss you Shiv Mandir & Gurudwara of Bur Dubai,” it added.

About Shiva temple

Shiva Temple in Bur Dubai, established in 1958 by Sindhi traders, houses shrines dedicated to various deities and is a cultural hub, attracting spiritual gatherings during festive occasions such as Janmashtami, Shivratri, Diwali, and Holi.