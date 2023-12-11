Emirates Labour Market Award: Indian cleaner wins Rs 22 L

Abu Dhabi: A 51-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate recently won a staggering 100,000 dirhams (Rs 22,70,330) in the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award.

Pameela Vembolamala Krishnan, who works as a cleaning assistant at the Canadian Medical Center (CMC), won the top spot in the outstanding workforce category of the award in Abu Dhabi.

Pameela won the award because of her dedication and hard work. She also received a life insurance policy, shopping card, discount card, 5 dirham gold coin, and a two-night stay at a five-star hotel.

Native of Palakkad district, Kerala, Pameela moved to UAE in 2010 to improve her family situation.

As per a report by Khaleej Times, after her husband, Vijay Kumar, passed away in 2017, Pameela became the sole breadwinner for her family, devoted to ensuring her children’s education.

When asked if she intends to resign and return to India, she said that she will only resign from CMC if her boss instructs and is committed to work as long as possible.

About Emirates Award

In March this year, UAE cabinet approved the Emirates Labour Market Award, which is sponsored by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president, deputy Prime Minister, and minister of the Presidential Court.

The initiative aims to boost UAE’s competitiveness, productivity, efficiency, recognize exceptional work practices, and safeguard and promote workers’ rights.

The implementation of this strategy will enhance the well-being and quality of life of the workforce in various private sector organisations.

Emirates Labour Market Award is divided into three main categories

Establishments Category

Workforce Category

Business Services Partners Category

The inaugural award ceremony on November 27 honored 66 winners across all main and subcategories.