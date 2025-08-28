Dubai court raises Indian bizman ‘Abu Sabah’ fine to Rs 358 cr in money laundering case

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has increased the penalty against Dubai-based Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, known as ‘Abu Sabah’, ordering him and his associates to jointly pay Dirham 150 million (Rs 3,58,04,38,500) for their role in a large-scale money laundering scheme.

The court also upheld his five-year prison sentence, an additional fine of Dh 500,000 (Rs 1,19,34,780), and deportation after completing the term, Emarat Al Youm reported on Thursday, August 28.

The appellate ruling said that Sahni played a central role in financing the network. He withdrew Dh 20 million (Rs 47,73,91,800) from his companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fund the scheme, receiving a share of the proceeds.

The money was laundered through an apartment in Dubai and concealed in digital currencies, including Bitcoin, using several wallets managed by family members.

Prosecutors argued that the total amount laundered was Dh 180 million (Rs 4,29,65,26,200), but the Court of Appeal confirmed the figure at Dh150 million, citing financial analysis and confessions. It further ruled that the defendants would be jointly liable for the fine and ordered the confiscation of electronic devices and documents linked to the case.

The latest judgment follows the May ruling of the Dubai Criminal Court, which sentenced Sahni and 32 others, including his son, for operating a network that channelled illicit funds through shell companies and suspicious transfers.

Sahni, a well-known Dubai investor with a reputation for extravagant purchases, previously attracted attention in 2016 when he paid Dh 3 million (Rs 7,87,45,53,980) for the single-digit car plate “5”.