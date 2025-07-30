Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan promoted to Lieutenant General

Dubai: In a landmark decision, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The promotion was announced by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, July 29, confirming President Sheikh Mohamed issued it by federal decree.

Also Read Last chance to fly: Wizz Air offers Dh 204 tickets ahead of Abu Dhabi exit

The decree will be published in the official gazette and takes effect from the date of issuance.

أصدر

صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة -حفظه الله- مرسوماً اتحادياً بترفيع سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم ولي عهد دبي نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع إلى رتبة فريق أول#وزارة_الدفاع #وزارة_الدفاع_الإماراتية#MOD… pic.twitter.com/DLQxpcYUCE — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) July 29, 2025

This promotion comes approximately a year after Sheikh Hamdan was appointed Minister of Defense as part of the July 2024 cabinet reshuffle, which saw him join the federal government as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is the second person to hold the Ministry of Defense portfolio in the history of the UAE, after his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who held the position since the founding of the UAE in 1971.

Sheikh Hamdan received military training at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2001.