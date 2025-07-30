Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan promoted to Lieutenant General

He graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK in 2001.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Photo: X

Dubai: In a landmark decision, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The promotion was announced by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, July 29, confirming President Sheikh Mohamed issued it by federal decree.

The decree will be published in the official gazette and takes effect from the date of issuance.

This promotion comes approximately a year after Sheikh Hamdan was appointed Minister of Defense as part of the July 2024 cabinet reshuffle, which saw him join the federal government as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed is the second person to hold the Ministry of Defense portfolio in the history of the UAE, after his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who held the position since the founding of the UAE in 1971.

Sheikh Hamdan received military training at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2001.

