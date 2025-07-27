Last chance to fly: Wizz Air offers Dh 204 tickets ahead of Abu Dhabi exit

Abu Dhabi: Travellers across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are racing to grab last-minute bargains as Wizz Air rolls out ultra-low fares ahead of its upcoming exit from Abu Dhabi, starting September 1, 2025.

With one-way tickets starting at just Dirham 204 (Rs 4,804), the Hungarian low-cost airline is witnessing a surge in bookings for its final round of flights departing from Abu Dhabi.

According to a Khaleej Times report, these are the current one-way fares on offer:

Kutaisi, Georgia – Dh 204 (Rs 4,804)

Yerevan, Armenia – Dh 264 (Rs 6,218)

Baku, Azerbaijan – Dh 254 (Rs 5,982)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan – Dh 314 (Rs 7,395)

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Dh 404 (Rs 9,515)

For many residents, the sudden fare drop has provided a long-awaited opportunity to travel.

“I have been wanting to visit my family in Dammam for months, but the ticket prices were always beyond my budget,” said one Abu Dhabi resident, speaking to Siasat.com on condition of anonymity. “This fare drop came at the perfect time — it truly feels like a blessing before the airline shuts down.”

The decision to suspend Abu Dhabi operations follows what Wizz Air described as a “comprehensive reassessment” of market conditions, operational constraints, and geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

The airline outlined three main reasons for the move:

Engine performance issues: The hot and harsh climate in the Gulf has impacted aircraft reliability and efficiency.

Geopolitical instability: Ongoing regional tensions and airspace restrictions have disrupted routes and dampened travel demand.

Regulatory limitations: Barriers to market access and growth have hindered the carrier’s ability to expand in the region.

Wizz Air said these factors have made it “increasingly difficult to sustain” its ultra-low-cost business model in the UAE.

CEO Jozsef Varadi said, “While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one given the circumstances.” He added that the airline will now focus on strengthening its presence in Central, Eastern, and parts of Western Europe.

Passengers with bookings dated beyond August 31, 2025, will be contacted directly with refund options or alternative arrangements. Those who made reservations via third-party platforms are advised to coordinate with their respective travel agents.

Wizz Air confirmed that the suspension only applies to its Abu Dhabi-based operations and will not affect flights operated by the broader Wizz Air group.

Meanwhile, Khaleej Times reported that Etihad Airways has expressed interest in hiring affected Wizz Air Abu Dhabi staff.

According to Bloomberg, around 450 employees are affected by the closure. CEO Varadi reportedly addressed staff in a company-wide call, offering opportunities to transfer within Wizz Air’s European network. However, the report noted that many may face challenges relocating abroad. A bonus payment will be issued to affected employees in September, the airline confirmed.