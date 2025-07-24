Over 32,000 residency law violators arrested in UAE in first half of 2025

Abu Dhabi: In a major step to reinforce immigration rules, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the arrest of more than 32,000 violators of the country’s entry and residency law during the first half of 2025.

The arrests came as part of extensive nationwide inspection campaigns held under the theme “Towards a Safer Society”, aimed at enhancing compliance with immigration regulations across the UAE.

Around 70 percent of those detained have already been deported after completing the necessary legal procedures. Others remain in custody and are being referred to the relevant authorities. Legal action has been taken against all individuals found to be in violation of the law.

The authority has urged residents and employers to comply fully with the entry and residency law and to avoid employing or sheltering individuals without valid residency permits. It warned that strict penalties and financial fines apply to those who break the law or assist others in doing so.

In 2024, the UAE introduced a visa amnesty programme that ran from September 1 to December 31. The initiative gave overstayers the opportunity to leave the country without facing a re-entry ban or to regularise their status through legal employment. Initially scheduled to end in October, the programme was extended by 60 days to allow more individuals to benefit from the scheme—demonstrating the government’s balanced approach to both enforcement and humanitarian support.

The ICP has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing inspection operations across the country to deter violations and uphold the integrity of the UAE’s immigration system.