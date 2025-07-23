Dubai links visa renewal to traffic fine clearance in new pilot system

Dubai: Dubai has linked residency visa renewals to the settlement of outstanding traffic fines under a pilot system announced on Wednesday, July 23, by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Developed in partnership with Dubai Police, the digital platform connects immigration services—such as residency renewal, cancellation, and transfer—with the emirate’s traffic violation records.

Residents must now pay any pending fines before completing visa-related transactions within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This system is currently in its trial phase and has not yet been implemented across all GDRFA centres, including the one at Dubai International Airport. Officials said the rollout will be gradual to ensure operational readiness and user adaptation.

Digital solution with flexible options

The system is part of a wider effort to strengthen inter-agency coordination, promote accountability, and encourage adherence to UAE laws. Once a resident initiates a residency-related service, the system checks for unpaid fines. If any exist, the transaction is paused until the amount is paid.

To assist individuals with significant dues, the GDRFA confirmed that traffic fines exceeding Dirham 10,000 may be paid through interest-free instalment plans in coordination with Dubai Police and local banks. This step aims to reduce the financial burden while upholding legal responsibility.

Encouraging accountability and safety

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA in Dubai, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s broader commitment to maintaining a balanced, just, and law-abiding society.

“The UAE has become a global model for humane governance and responsible leadership. We are proud to live in a society that values people and places their safety and comfort at the forefront,” he said.

He emphasised that the system is not meant to impose restrictions but to serve as a reminder of civic responsibility.

The pilot was introduced following the review of thousands of visa cases and an assessment of service usage patterns. Authorities will gather public feedback during the initial phase to measure the system’s impact and refine its full-scale implementation.

The move underscores Dubai’s ongoing drive toward digital transformation, improved public services, and stronger institutional cooperation.