Dubai crowned world’s most picturesque city at night

In a remarkable achievement, the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city Dubai has accomplished a stunning feat by taking the top rank as the world’s most picturesque city to explore after dark, capturing the top spot among global destinations.

According to a recent study conducted by Travelbag, the world’s largest air and travel services provider, Dubai has been crowned the world’s most picturesque city by night followed by Tokyo. The study further stated that social media including Instagram hashtags over 27,387, lights and noise pollution levels, and safety ratings for walking alone at night have become one of the factors for the attraction of Dubai’s night view.

Dubai’s dazzling skyline, illuminated by the iconic Burj Khalifa, opulent hotels and other marvels has drawn tourists from across the globe. The city’s vibrant nightlife, varied culinary offerings, and well-lit streets have all helped to make it the top choice for anyone looking for an amazing nighttime experience.

“Everything feels extra spectacular in Dubai, from the ultra-modern Burj Khalifa to the souks and malls filled with gold and jewellery vendors. It’s a place where if you can dream it, you can do it, whether that means skiing indoors, dune-surfing in the desert, or zip-lining above the city,” the study noted.