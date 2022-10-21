Dubai: Delhi-based railway engineer wins Rs 22L in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 34-year-old New Delhi-based engineer won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,55,329) in the 98th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

The winner of the draw Arun Bhat — had matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Arun Bhat hails from New Delhi, India and is a father of two, who works as a railway engineer.

Arun is a loyal Mahzooz participant. He has tried his luck in the draw about 50 times.

Also Read Hyderabadi woman stuck in Oman, son seeks govt help

Arun plans to use the prize money to support his brother in his music career. “My brother is a promising singer, and he writes and produces his own music, and I would love to help him further his career,” Arun yold Mahzooz.

He also plans to use some of the money on his house and also invest in his 3-year-old son’s education.

Two UAE-based Philippines and Syria ex-pat also won 100,000 Dirham each in the weekly Raffle Draw.

The next draw of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 21,57,91,158) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, October 22 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). One can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app or website.