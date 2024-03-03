Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian expat from Delhi wins Rs 8 cr

A 60-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,28,46,350) in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The draw took place after the prize presentation ceremony of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships Men’s final on Saturday evening, March 2.

The winning ticket was drawn by French No. 5 tennis player and champion of the tournament, Ugo Humbert.

The winner, Sunil Nayyar, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 452 with ticket number 0971, which he purchased online on February 21.

Nayyar, who hails from the Indian state of New Delhi and resident of Abu Dhabi from the past 39 years, works as a senior consultant for an insurance company.

He has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I’ve been buying tickets to your promotion for a long time and never lose hope that one day I will win, and finally it happened!,” Nayyar said.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “Definitely it will go to my son’s education as he is currently taking up his degree in aerospace in the UK and, of course, saving up for my retirement soon.”

Nayyar is the 225th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.