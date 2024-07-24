Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian expat woman wins Rs 8 crore

A Dubai-based Indian expatriate woman won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,37,09,550) on Wednesday, July 24, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Vidhi Gurnani, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 468 with ticket number 4760, which she purchased on Tuesday, July 9, on her way to Mumbai from Dubai.

Gurnani is the 233rd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Joining Gurnani as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Saeed Mohamad Yousuf, a 47-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai. He purchased ticket on Wednesday, July 17 on his way to Casablanca in Morocco.

“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free for this really amazing news,” he said. Yousuf is the 15th Emirati national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Other winners

Dubai-based Indian expat won BMW S 1000 R motorbike

A 48-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, Magesh Prabhakaran, won a BMW S 1000 R (Bluestone Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0872 in the Finest Surprise Series 589 which he purchased online on July 6.

Prabhakaran, who works as a senior technician for DP World, has been living in the UAE from the past 18 years.

“I’m very happy with this win, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Dubai-based Indian expat won BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorbike

A 53-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, Hameed Ammacheetuvalappil, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Trophy Edition) motorbike with ticket number 0013 in the Finest Surprise Series 590 which he purchased online on July 18.

Hameed, who works as a 20 years now, is a father of three and works as a PRO for Jansons Medical Centre Dubai, has been living in the Dubai from the past 33 years.

“I’ve been trying for a long time to win and finally it happened. Thank you Dubai Duty Free.” he said.