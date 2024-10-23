Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian trader wins Rs 8 cr for second time

While number of people have been trying for years to win the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw, a 50-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Bangalore won an astounding one million dollars (Rs 8,40,81,872) in the weekly Millennium Millionaire promotion for the second time on Wednesday, October 23.

The winner, Amit Saraf, became the ninth person to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice when his ticket number 2813 in Millennium Millionaire Series 477, which he purchased online on October 8, was drawn.

Saraf, who ran his online trading business in Dubai, has been a regular online ticket buyer for more than 8 years now.

He had previously won a one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 348 with ticket number 0518 in January 2021. He had also won a Mercedes Benz S500 car in the Finest Surprise Series 1829 with ticket number 0115 in February 2023.

Furthermore, he also won Dirham 40,000 Dubai Duty Free Gift Card during the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary Surprise on December 20, 2023.

“You literally save my life! It may sound dramatic but that’s the truth. I never had doubt on the genuineness of your promotion and being persistent really pays off so thank you Dubai Duty Free,” Saraf said.

Other winner

The Finest Surprise draw was held following the Millennium Millionaire draw to select two luxury vehicles.

Indian national George Mathew won a Mercedes Benz S500 car in the Finest Surprise Series 1894, purchased online on September 27.