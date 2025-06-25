Dubai Duty Free draw: Two Indian expats win Rs 8 crore each

Dubai: Two Indian expatriates have each won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,60,83,500) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Tuesday, June 24, at Dubai International Airport.

Amin Virani, a 69-year-old Indian national residing in Lubumbashi, Congo, won Series 505 with ticket number 0864, purchased online on Wednesday, June 4.

Virani has been participating in the draw for the past three years.

“I didn’t expect to win. Thank you, Dubai Duty Free! This will really help with my retirement plans,” he said.

The second winner, Peter D’Silva, a 45-year-old facility manager from Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), won Series 506 with ticket number 2593, purchased online on Thursday, June 12.

He has been a resident of Ajman since 2011 and a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotions since 2019. He works as a facility manager for an engineering company in Dubai.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m very grateful,” said D’Silva, who has entered the draw regularly since 2019.

Two more Indian winners in Finest Surprise draw

The same day, the Finest Surprise draw also saw two more Indian winners take home high-end motorbikes.

Mohammed Ebrahim, a 53-year-old Indian expatriate based in Jebel Ali, received a Ducati Monster SP in Finest Surprise Series 627. He works as a logistics officer and has been participating in the draw for over ten years.

“This is a big opportunity for people like me,” he said.

Rukkunu Deen, also based in the UAE, secured a BMW R12 in Series 628 with ticket number 0823, purchased on June 12.