Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire: Hyderabadi wins Rs 8.27 cr

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old Hyderabad-based civil contractor won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,27,72,150) on Wednesday, January 4 in the first Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw of 2023.

The winner of the draw Kurakula Daveedu won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 410 after buying lucky ticket number 4578.

Kurakula Daveedu works as a civil contractor for a private company in Hyderabad, India. He is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for two years now.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, what great blessing for the new year,” Daveedu was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Besides Daveedu, another Indian national bagged the other one million dollars raffle prize for the draw.

35-year-old Sagar Anand Bhatia, is a Dubai-based businessman, who runs a technical and engineering supply company. He has been buying tickets for the draw for over 20 years now.

Daveedu and Bhatia are the 203rd and 204th Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.