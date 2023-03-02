Dubai firm announces paid menstrual, menopause leave; gets over 1K CVs in 24 hours

The Dubai-based public relations agency, which announced a first-of-its-kind policy to support its female employees by offering paid leave for fertility-based treatments, menopause, and period-related leave, received more than 1,000 job applications in less than 24 hours.

On Tuesday, February 28, TishTash Communications, headquartered in Dubai, announced that its staff will receive paid leave for menstrual and menopause, in addition to a variety of other women’s health needs.

According to it, staff members can avail of up to six days of menopause (and menstrual) leave per year, which is not part of the employees’ personal or sick leave.

According to TishTash Communications, recent research shows menopausal symptoms are forcing women out of the workforce, with nearly a million women leaving their professions due to unmanageable symptoms.

The agency notes that more than 10 of its team members range in age from 35-45, and because of TishTash is an all-female workforce, the agency strives to create a culture that encourages open and safe conversations about both menopause and menstruation.

“I can’t reply fast enough,” said Natasha Hatherall, Founder and CEO of TishTash Communications told Khaleej Times.

The agency also received over 100 phone calls at the front desk asking if the company was hiring.

Natasha on Wednesday took to Linkedin and wrote,

“Less than 24 hours since we made this announcement at TishTash Communications and we have received over 1000 job applications and our office phone has not stopped ringing.” “Some of the applications are so searingly honest from women describing how they are literally crippled with endometriosis at their desk but are working in companies where they fear calling in sick, especially with “women problems” for losing their jobs.” “The need to work in a company where it is “ok” to be a woman and all that comes with that is massive and I thought I had insight before today, but the hundreds of applications and personal messages I’ve received across social media show me maybe we haven’t touched the half it it.” “As ever, for us it is not just about creating headlines and driving awareness on topics close to our hearts, but it is about walking the walk and continuing to do so and this is what Polly Willams and I are committed to at TishTash.” “We hope others may listen and take action to create change with us.”

