Dubai: Global Village announces new opening date for Season 29

Dubai’s Global Village will kick off its 29th season on October 16 and run until May 11, 2025, offering a family-friendly experience with a wide range of attractions and entertainment.

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination has achieved a remarkable milestone in entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions setting a brand-new record with over 10 million visitors, Dubai Media Office reported.

This achievement comes in response to overwhelming demand and the exceptional success of Season 28, offering an extended opportunity for guests to explore an even more spectacular experience in the upcoming season.

For over 25 years, Global Village has been a prominent destination in the UAE, offering an authentic showcase of international cultures, cuisines, and thrilling entertainment.

Millions of visitors from all corners of the world gather to enjoy the atmosphere, exciting shows, delicious food, and unique shopping opportunities in the village.

The upcoming season will expand its offerings with increased cultural representations, new entertainment experiences, and exciting infrastructure upgrades.

